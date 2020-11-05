2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & Ninja ZX-10RR spotted for the first time

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR have been spotted for the first time. It can be seen in the spy pictures that both the upcoming motorcycles do not have any kind of camouflage and, thus, several features can be made out.

The new bikes have been heavily revised. The front end is now similar to that of the other Ninja models like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Kawasaki Ninja 400. However, it seems that the Japanese company has gone one step ahead with the design of the new Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR. While it must be very aerodynamic in nature, we aren’t too sure about the way these motorcycles looks. What do you think?

Noticeable Features

Revised styling

Updated front end

Likely to have LED headlamps

Rearview mirror integrated side turn signals

Tweaked tail section

New exhaust

A closer look at the spy pictures reveals that the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & Ninja ZX-10RR will come equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, likely to be a TFT unit. Currently, Kawasaki uses an LCD panel in both the motorcycles.

In the spy pictures, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has a matte black paint scheme that has several green highlights and a few white decals. On the other hand, the 2021 Ninja ZX-10RR features a new matte green colour which is very different from the lime green paint option that we are accustomed to seeing.

As far as the engine is concerned, the exact details haven’t been revealed yet. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kawasaki uses the same 998cc inline 4-cylinder motor and carry out some tweaks that would result in slightly more power output.

Speculations suggest that the new motorcycles will be unveiled on 23 November and are likely to go on sale in the international markets early next year. They should arrive here in India soon after.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.