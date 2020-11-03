Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 available at a big discount for a limited period

If you’ve been planning to get yourself a brand-new Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6, now would be a good time as the Japanese company is providing a discount of INR 30,000 on the middleweight adventure tourer. The offer is valid up to 30 November or until the stock lasts and is based on the first-come-first-serve concept. The Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 currently retails at INR 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki launched the BS6 model of the Versys 650 in India a couple of months ago. It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin motor that delivers 66 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 61 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. Kawasaki has implemented several changes in the intake and exhaust components of the engine which not only resulted in BS6 compliance but also increased the mid-range torque output.

The BS6 update of the Versys 650 also included a bigger 21-litre fuel tank that provides extended range and a larger windscreen which can be adjusted without any tools. Kawasaki has enhanced the braking performance of the motorcycle by adding new callipers, brake pad materials, and revised master cylinder settings. The rear disc size has been increased to 250mm.

For the suspension, there is a pair of 41mm long-travel USD forks at the front with adjustable rebound damping (right-side) and adjustable preload (left-side). At the rear, we have an offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability.

In other news, Kawasaki is likely to introduce the retro-styled W175 in our country next year. It is already on sale in some Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia. Currently, the Kawasaki W800 is the only model which is available in the company’s W range of motorcycles for the Indian market.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.