Retro-styled Kawasaki W175 India launch scheduled for 2021 - Report

Currently, it is only the Kawasaki W800 which is available in the company’s W range of motorcycles for the Indian market. However, the retro-styled bike is likely to have a much younger sibling soon because, as per the latest reports, the Japanese brand is likely to introduce the Kawasaki W175 in our country next year.

The latest developments tell us that the Kawasaki W175 India launch has been scheduled for 2021. The classic motorcycle should break cover in the domestic market by the end of the first quarter next year. However, Kawasaki remains tight-lipped regarding the same.

The Kawasaki W175 is already on sale in some Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia. It draws power from a 177cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which produces 13 hp and 13.2 Nm. But since it is a carburetted-motor, Kawasaki would need to upgrade it to meet the BS6 emission regulations for the Indian market, as a result, a fuel injection system is likely to replace the mechanical carb.

In terms of looks, the Kawasaki W175 has similar old-school styling that we have seen in the bigger and much powerful W800. It features a round headlamp, single-piece long seat, long fenders, wire-spoke wheels, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, vintage-looking taillamp and turn signals, and a low-slung, blacked-out, straight exhaust pipe.

When launched in India, the W175 is said to have 90% localised parts including engine components. It should fall in the INR 1.25-1.40 lakh* price bracket and thus, become the most affordable Kawasaki in the country.

Considering the growing trend of classic-looking motorcycles in India, several companies have launched their products in this genre to woo in enthusiasts. For example, we have the Jawa standard and Forty-Two, Benelli has the Imperiale 400, and Honda has recently launched the H’ness CB 350. And, of course, there is the Royal Enfield who is the market leader when it comes to retro motorcycles.

Perhaps, with the affordable W175, Kawasaki is eyeing to make some presence in the highly-popular classic segment because its INR 6.99 lakh* W800 isn’t really selling in good numbers.

Do you think the Kawasaki W175 would be welcomed in the Indian market? Drop a comment to share your views.

