Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 launched, priced at INR 11 lakh - IAB Report

Kawasaki has launched the Versys 1000 BS6 in India. The greener litre-class dual-sport motorcycle has been priced at INR 10.99 lakh*.

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 made its entry into the Indian market in February 2019. It is the range-topping model in the Team Green’s Versys range. Other models in this range include the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and Kawasaki Versys 650. The Versys 1000 has now received its BS6 update.

Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Specs

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 uses a revised 1,043 cc liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder engine which churns out 120 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The DOHC mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Thanks to Kawasaki’s electronic throttle valve technology, the Versys 1000 has a smooth throttle response.

Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,270 mm Width 895 mm Height 1,400 mm Wheelbase 1,520 mm Ground clearance 150 mm Seat height 840 mm Kerb weight 255 kg Fuel tank capacity 21 litres

Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Features

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 is capable of crunching many miles without any hiccups. It comes with upright rider ergonomics which provides a relaxed riding position. The dual-sport motorcycle is also equipped with an adjustable windscreen. Some of its other key features are:

Twin LED headlamps

Semi-digital instrument cluster with analogue tachometer

Radially mounted front brake callipers

Assist and slipper clutch

Easily accessible power socket

In terms of electronics, the Versys 1000 BS6 has electronic cruise control, Kawasaki Traction Control, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function and Kawasaki Intelligent ABS.

Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Colours

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 is available in two colour options - Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Stardust White / Metallic Spark Black. At INR 10.99 lakh*, the Versys 1000 BS6 is INR 10,000 more expensive than the Versys 1000 BS4, which retailed at INR 10.89 lakh*.

In other news, the BS6 Kawasaki W800 has also been launched in India at INR 6.99 lakh*. At this price, it is INR 1 lakh cheaper than the BS4 version.

*Ex-showroom