Kawasaki has launched the BS6 Ninja 650 in India. The new, more aggressive-looking 650 cc bike is priced at INR 6.24 lakh*.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 flaunts a new styling which is inspired by the KawasakiNinja 400 and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. It features a twin-LED headlamp set up that promises better illumination. There’s an improved windshield which is longer and sits flush with the upper cowl. It should provide better wind protection to the rider. Overall, the new BS6 Ninja 650 looks more aggressive and much sportier than its predecessor.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 also has a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster which is a first in the Team Green’s 650 cc class. The fully-digital unit shows a plethora of information. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity which allows riders to connect their smartphones via Kawasaki’s Rideologo mobile app.

Powering the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a revised 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The Japanese two-wheeler company has carried out several changes to the bike’s intake and exhaust system components to make the machine comply with the more stringent emission standards without compromising on the power output. This means that the engine produces the same amount of power post the BS6 upgrade - 68 PS (at 8,000 rpm). As far as the torque output is concerned, it is 64 Nm, which kicks in at 6,700 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

The new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 runs on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres which should provide better grip and improve the bike’s handling characteristics. The front tyre is 120 mm wide whereas the rear tyre has a section width of 160 mm.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is available in two colour options - Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White.

In other news, IndianAutosBlog.com has learnt that due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launch might be delayed by two months.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom