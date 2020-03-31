Kawasaki to launch Ninja 1000SX in Japan on 4 April

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will be launched in Japan on 4 April 2020. The successor to the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 will be priced at JPY 14,85,000 (including consumption taxes), which converts into INR 10.30 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Colours

In Japan, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will be offered in three colour options - Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Grey and Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Carbon Grey. Just like the Kawasaki Z H2, which will also be launched in Japan on 4 April 2020, the Ninja 1000SX will be sold via Kawasaki Plaza Network and come with privileges including unlimited road service for the first year and a 3-year warranty. The Ninja 1000SX is also a "Kawasaki Care Model", and so, it will also benefit from 5 free regular inspections and 3 free engine oil changes.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Features

Compared to its predecessor, the new Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is a more touring-friendly motorcycle. It features a new windshield that is said to improve the windblast protection. There is also a new, thicker and wider seat design which is aimed to offer better comfort levels. This would enable the rider to cover longer distances at ease.

The Ninja 1000SX features a single-sided exhaust, full-LED lighting, three-piece side fairing construction and a supersport-style front fender. It has 41 mm USD forks at the front, and they come with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. The rear shock absorption duties are handled by a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability.

As for the braking, 300 mm dual semi-floating discs with dual radial-mount, monobloc, 4-piston callipers are installed at the front and a single 250 mm disc with a single-piston calliper is at the rear.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Electronics

An all-new 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity has also been added in the Ninja 1000SX. It works with the Kawasaki Rideology App. For safety, there is Bosch IMU which brings in Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF). The Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Power Mode selection and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) further enhance the safety net.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specifications

Powering the litre-class sports-tourer is a 1,043 cc liquid-cooled engine. It is a 4-stroke, in-line 4-cylinder powerplant that produces 142 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. This engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. There is also an assist and slipper clutch and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS).

It is being anticipated that the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will be launched in India later this year to replace the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 which retails at INR 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.