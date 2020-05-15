Watch Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with Yoshimura exhaust spitting blue flames [Video]

The Team Green had recently slapped on a full-system Yoshimura exhaust on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R and recorded it on camera. However, in that video clip, the bike wasn’t fired up which disappointed the enthusiasts. As a follow-up, a new video showing the bike with the custom exhaust being revved has been released.

In the latest footage, a modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, which resembles its race version, with a full-system Yoshimura exhaust is started, and when revved, it spits blue flames!

It can be seen in the video that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is strapped down on a dynamometer. A technician turns on the ignition revealing that the semi-digital instrument cluster of the quarter-litre motorcycle has white background lighting. The technician then starts the bike, again, revealing that the Ninja ZX-25R has a single-touch start system.

When the modified Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is fired up, the bassy exhaust note of the full-system Yoshimura exhaust instantly fills up the dyno room. The technician starts to give some revs and once the motorbike is warmed up, he blips the throttle several times taking the revs higher. As the revs climb, the exhaust note becomes even more voluminous. And when the throttle is closed, we can hear the popping noise coming from the exhaust along with blue flames.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has a redline at 17,000 revs. In the video, the technician wouldn’t have revved the bike past 10,000 revs. So, just the thought of how insanely loud and rich the motorcycle would sound when being ridden hard on a race track gives us goosebumps.

Speaking of race tracks, Kawasaki plans to conduct One-Make Racing Championship with the Ninja ZX-25R in Japan starting in 2021. That’s why it revealed the race version of the motorbike in March. These One-Make Racing Championships will be open for experienced as well as beginner riders. Kawasaki is also considering organising a demo race later this year.