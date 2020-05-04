Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with Yoshimura exhaust teased [Video]

Thanks to the in-line 4-cylinder engine, fans of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R across the globe have already gone crazy. To make them even crazier, the Team Green has released a video clip that shows the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with Yoshimura exhaust.

In the video, the Ninja ZX-25R is parked on a service bay inside what seems to be a Kawasaki workshop. Two technicians are working on the motorcycle to fit the Yoshimura exhaust. They start by removing the fairing, front fender, O2 sensors, and finally take off the entire stock exhaust assembly of the quarter-litre bike.

The technicians then put together the full-system Yoshimura exhaust that has been specifically designed for the Ninja ZX-25R. We can see the name of the motorcycle printed on the exhaust itself. The end can of the exhaust system is glossy and carries carbon-fibre finishing near the outlet. The entire full-system Yoshimura exhaust assembly has to be lighter than the Ninja ZX-25R’s stock exhaust assembly. As a result, the bike would not only get a sweeter exhaust note but also an increase in performance.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R that is shown in the video also features some aftermarket parts from Sniper such as the clip-on handlebars, foldable front brake lever and lever protector, foldable clutch lever and lever protector, racing rear sets.

Fans will be disappointed as Kawasaki didn’t fire up the Ninja ZX-25R after fitting the Yoshimura exhaust. However, in our earlier report, a Ninja ZX-25R with an aftermarket exhaust was indeed fired up and even revved a bit. It also had copper coloured rear sets which seem to be from Sniper. Do you think that both bikes are the same? Let us know in the comments.

