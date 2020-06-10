Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R spotted on test on a race track - Report

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was being tested at the Sentul International Circuit in Indonesia recently.

Although the spy shots aren’t crystal clear, they do tell us that Kawasaki was testing the Ninja ZX-25R race version on the race track. The black carbon-fibre body panels of the motorcycle are visible in the spy pictures. The stock Ninja ZX-25R was also present for testing, but there are no spy images of the same. Perhaps, Kawasaki was comparing the performance figures of both versions of the motorbike.

This isn’t the first time when we’ve seen the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R on a race track. Last month, the Japanese company released a video in which the World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea from the Kawasaki Racing Team took the 250 cc Ninja ZX-25R out for a few laps at the Jerez race track. However, it was the stock bike and not the race version.

According to recent reports, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is scheduled to be launched in Indonesia in July-August this year. Now, with the Japanese two-wheeler brand doing what seems to be some final testing of the motorcycle, it appears that the launch of the 250 cc Ninja is indeed nearing.

In New Zealand, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC). That converts to a whopping INR 7,84,766 or INR 7.85 lakh! Enthusiasts in Kiwiland can also pre-book the Ninja ZX-25R now. The deliveries are scheduled to commence in December this year. The price and delivery timeline in Indonesia are yet to be announced.