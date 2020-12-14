Kawasaki teases One-Make Racing Championship for Ninja ZX-25R owners

Kawasaki has released the official teaser video of the One-Make Racing Championship for Ninja ZX-25R owners. Called as the Ninja Team Green Cup/Trial 2021, the championship is slated to commence next year. Initially, it will be a Japan-exclusive event.

Kawasaki revealed its intentions for creating a One-Make Racing Championship specifically for Ninja ZX-25R owners when it unveiled the race version of the 250cc motorcycle back in March 2020. Now, the event has been made official.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 India launch expected by March-April 2021

To participate in the Ninja Team Green Cup/Trial 2021 certain conditions need to be fulfilled. First, the rider must be a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R owner. Second, he/she should attend KAZE Circuit Meeting, an orientation session designed to teach riders the fundamentals of track riding. Once these conditions are met, the riders can then participate in the Trial sessions only in full and proper riding gear. Those who wish to race for the Cup, they would need to secure a Motorcycle Federation of Japan (MFJ) racing license and prepare their Ninja ZX-25R for the track.

The Ninja Team Green Cup 2021 will take place at Suzuka, Twin Ring Motegi and SPA Naoiri racing circuits. As mentioned earlier, for now, it’s going to be held only in Japan, however, Kawasaki is expected to introduce the event in other countries, where the Ninja ZX-25R is on sale, later. This means that since the quarter-litre inline 4-cylinder Ninja has not been launched in India, the One-Make Racing Championship will not be organised here.

Talking about One-Make Racing Championships, TVS, Honda, and Suzuki conduct such events in India. We would love to see other companies like Kawasaki also stepping into the game; if not with the Ninja ZX-25R then, perhaps, use the Ninja 300. This would provide more options for racing enthusiasts in the country to hone their skills, show their talents and perhaps move up the ladder in this field.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.