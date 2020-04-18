Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R hits the dyno [Video]

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced Kawasaki to postpone the launch of the highly awaited Ninja ZX-25R, but it hasn't stopped it from increasing the hype around it with more pre-launch promotions. The company has put up a video showing the Ninja ZX-25R doing a run on a dyno.

The dyno run video allows us to listen to the powerful, high-revving, in-line 4-cylinder engine of the motorcycle screaming and hitting the rev-limiter. We were expecting to see some power and torque output curves, but Kawasaki was clever enough to not reveal the output numbers.

Reports say that the Ninja ZX-25R would have over 45 PS of power. What we know so far is that the 250 cc motorcycle will feature liquid-cooling, DOHC and 16 valves. It will redline at 17,000 rpm and have a quickshifter.

In terms of styling, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R looks like a crossbreed of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. It has a pair of sharp and aggressive twin-LED headlamps, fairing-integrated side turn signals, high-rise tail section, short sporty 4x1 exhaust. It has clip-on handlebars, ABS, front USD forks, dual front discs, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer and a gear position indicator as well.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was scheduled to break cover on 4 April 2020 in Indonesia. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indonesian govt has imposed strict rules to maintain social and physical distancing. Consequently, the Ninja ZX-25R’s launch had to be postponed indefinitely.

Kawasaki has big plans for the Ninja ZX-25R. The company would conduct One-Make Racing Championship for the motorcycle in Japan starting in 2021. It will be open for experienced as well as beginner riders. The whole point of this is to encourage customers to experience and enjoy other forms of motorcycling rather than street riding. The Japanese brand has also revealed the Ninja ZX-25R race version for the One-Make Racing Championship.