Kawasaki Z900 Updated for MY2022 with New Colourways

The Kawasaki Z900 has been updated for MY2022. The revised model of the litre-class naked motorcycle gets new colourways. Apart from the cosmetic changes, no other alterations have been made to the machine. It’s to be noted that, as of now, the new paint schemes have been introduced in the American market. They might get launched in other countries including India, however, Kawasaki hasn’t released any information in this regard.

In the USA, the 2021 Kawasaki Z900 used to come in two colour options - Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Spark Black. For MY2022, the BMW S 1000 R rival will be available in the new Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Spark Black paint schemes.

We find that the new Metallic Matte Twilight Blue/Metallic Spark Black of the Kawasaki Z900 is a good change and should appeal to new buyers. Most of the parts of the motorcycle are finished in black, however, the fuel tank, shrouds, and headlight cowl flaunt the twilight blue shade. On the other hand, the Pearl Robotic White/Metallic Spark Black also looks captivating. The white paint works as a good contrast over the blacked-out engine and wheels.

In India, the Kawasaki Z900 is available in two colour options - Candy Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Grey - which cost INR 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom). While these liveries do look nice on the naked motorcycle, we think that Kawasaki should introduce the new colour options in India, too, to refresh things a little.

The Kawasaki Z900 draws power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, engine that produces 125 PS of max power at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7700 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of features, it has a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Rideology app, traction control, 4 riding modes, 2 power modes, a full-LED headlamp, and more.

