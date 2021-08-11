Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets New Pearl Robotic White Colour for MY2022

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has received its MY2022 update which brings along a new colour option for the middleweight motorcycle. This means that the Ninja 650 is now available in two paint schemes at the same price as before - INR 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Lime Green colour of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 has always been a head-turner, however, perhaps, it would not ignite that spark of excitement from every enthusiast out there. So, to stir things up a bit and give customers a bit more freedom of choice, India Kawasaki Motors has introduced the Pearl Robotic White colour with the Ninja 650’s MY2022 update.

The new Pearl Robotic White livery includes a combination of white and matte black with green highlights. It gives a more mature look to the motorcycle when compared to the Lime Green colour and should be able to attract a higher number of eyeballs, too.

Apart from the addition of the new Pearl Robotic White colour, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle. So, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 continues to draw power from a 649cc twin-cylinder engine that features 8 valves and a DOHC setup. The motor has been tuned to produce 68 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information. Users can also connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth using the Rideology app. The middleweight motorcycle has LED headlights. As for the equipment, it has 41mm telescopic forks at the front and monoshock at the back for handling the suspension duties. The braking system consists of a twin 300mm front and a single 220mm rear rotor.