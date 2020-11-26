Kawasaki Z H2 SE gets updated suspension & brakes for 2021 model

Kawasaki has revealed its 2021 product line-up that includes, among many, the new Ninja ZX-10R and its race-bred sibling, the Ninja ZX-10RR. The company has also pulled the sheets off the 2021 model of the Kawasaki Z H2 SE. The updated version of the naked, supercharged beast features better suspension and brakes.

The new Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) of the 2021 Z H2 SE is a semi-active electronic suspension system which adapts to road and riding conditions in real-time, providing the ideal amount of damping by combining high-level mechanical components with the latest electronic control technology. The new electronic suspension also features Showa’s Skyhook technology, delivering a smoother ride, which contributes to increased comfort and enjoyment.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R unveiled; performance with cleaner emissions

Also new on the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is a premium spec Brembo front brake package which includes Stylema monobloc calipers and a Brembo front master cylinder and steel-braided lines, offering stronger braking performance and enhanced control. The Stylema calipers are lighter, with smaller external dimensions and have less volume around the pistons and brake pads, enabling a more direct response. They also cool rapidly, thanks to increased airflow around the brake pads, pistons and an opening that allows air to exit from the central bridge.

As for the engine, the 998cc inline-4 supercharged powerhouse continues to be responsible for bringing this beast to life. This motor is capable of spitting out a whopping 200 PS of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The transmission is a 6-speed unit that is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE costs USD 19,700 (INR 14.53 lakh) in the USA. It is available in Golden Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black colour option. While we do have supercharged Kawasaki Ninja H2 models here in India, the company has not introduced the Z H2, yet. The biggest motorcycle in the Z line-up that’s currently on sale in our country is the Kawasaki Z900.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.