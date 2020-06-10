Jeep Compass seven seater to be a diesel-only model initially - Report

According to a new report from Autos Segredos, the Jeep Compass seven seater will be a diesel-only model initially. The upcoming seven seater SUV goes by many names, including Jeep Grand Compass, Jeep 598 and Jeep Low D 3-row SUV.

The latest development probably applies to only Brazil. However, given the higher preference for diesel engines in bigger SUVs in India, FCA may offer the Jeep Compass seven seater in India also with only a diesel engine. On the other hand, a petrol engine option can allow the company to make the compact SUV more accessible, which is very important especially in this segment. So, nothing can be said for sure for our market as of now.

FCA is developing the so-called Jeep Grand Compass in Brazil. As seen in the spy shots, road-testing is underway. It will have a design similar to the new Jeep Compass facelift that will debut at the end of this year. It will feature a larger rear quarter glass that will be 120 mm away from the end of the D-pillar. As for the changes coming to the 5-seat C-SUV with the mid-cycle refresh this year, you can refer to our special report here.

For India, at least the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine is a given for the Jeep Compass Grand Compass. It should come with 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. An AWD system option should be there in select configurations. Whether the 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol engine is offered or not will depend on the customer preference close to the launch. The MG Hector Plus and the Tata Gravitas are expected to be offered with a petrol engine, and FCA will probably be watching them closely before deciding.

The Jeep Compass seven seater will arrive in India probably in the second half of 2021. Its prices may start at around INR 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: autossegredos.com.br]