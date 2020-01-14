Jeep Compass diesel-automatic launched in India, priced from INR 22 lakh

FCA has launched the Jeep Compass diesel-automatic in India, with prices starting at INR 21.96 lakh*. Bookings and test drives have commenced at all the 80 FCA showrooms in India.

The Jeep Compass diesel-automatic packs an upgraded, BS-VI compliant 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The new engine produces 173 HP and 350 Nm of torque. The new engine-transmission combination is available in the Longitude grade for a price of INR 21.96 lakh* and the Limited Plus grade for a price of INR 24.99 lakh*. A 4x4 system is standard in the Jeep Compass diesel-automatic.

In addition to introducing a diesel-automatic engine-transmission combination and a BS-VI engine, FCA has revised the features of the Jeep Compass. It has added the 7-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system from the Longitude (O) grade and reverse camera from the Limited grade to the Longitude grade. The company has also taken this opportunity to introduce cruise control to the C-SUV, and it offers this feature in the Longitude and Limited Plus as standard.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the Jeep Compass Longitude 4x4 packs features such as 17-inch alloy wheels shod with all-season tyres, two-tone interiors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Traction Control and Hill Start Assist. The Jeep Compass Limited Plus 4x4 positioned above it flaunts 18-inch alloy wheels and the 8.4-inch Ucconnect touchscreen infotainment system and includes even dual-panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 8-way powered driver seat, auto headlamps, rain-sensitive wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

*ex-showroom, India