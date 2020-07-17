Jawa announces special finance options for bobber-styled Perak

To help customers fulfil their dream of buying a brand-new Jawa Perak, the company has announced special finance options. Interested buyers can avail the benefits of these finance options at all Jawa dealerships across the country.

Following are some of the highlights of the special finance options:

50% off on first 3 EMIs

Special EMI plan at INR 6,666 per month

EMI plans from as low as INR 8,000 at 2 years and INR 6,000 at 3 years

100% funding

Zero down payment

No income proof required

The Jawa Perak was officially launched on 15 November 2019. It is priced at INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new finance options should prove beneficial to customers in some or the other way to bring home a brand-new Perak. The bobber-styled motorcycle is available for display and test rides at all Jawa showrooms. Classic Legends has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure across its sales outlets and the dealerships have been adhering to the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees, and visitors. The showrooms are functional with teams trained and equipped to follow social distancing, hygiene, and sanitation protocols.

In related news, the Jawa Perak deliveries were originally scheduled to commence from 2 April 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the brand’s operations and hence, incurred a delay. Now, Classic Legends has confirmed that the Jawa Perak deliveries will commence from 20 July onwards across the country.

Also, during the nationwide lockdown, the company’s product team worked on the Jawa Perak’s engine and managed to squeeze out a few more Newton-metres. This means that the 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill now produces 32.74Nm of peak torque. For reference, earlier it used to generate 31Nm of torque. The power figure, however, of 30.4PS remains unchanged.