Volvo Rolls Out Massive OTA Update to 2.5 Million Cars

Volvo Cars has begun deploying what it calls one of the largest over-the-air (OTA) software updates in automotive history. The new Volvo Car UX will be rolled out to around 2.5 million vehicles across 85 countries, covering models with Google built-in produced as far back as 2020 — at no additional cost to owners.

The refreshed interface focuses on simplicity and ease of use. The central touchscreen now places maps, media and phone functions directly on the home screen, reducing the number of taps needed to access frequently used features. A new contextual bar adapts to driving situations, showing recently used apps and automatically displaying exterior camera shortcuts while manoeuvring at low speeds.

Plug-in hybrid owners will also benefit from quicker access to Pure mode, enabling electric-only driving with a single tap from the home screen — a handy addition for urban commutes.

ALSO READ: Volvo EX30 Updated with New Entry Variant, V2L Tech & Fresh Interiors

Beyond interface changes, the update lays the groundwork for a more advanced voice experience powered by Google Gemini, which Volvo says will be introduced later this spring.

Eligible models running the Android-based system include the C40, XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90.

With this large-scale OTA rollout, Volvo continues to demonstrate how software upgrades can keep vehicles fresh and future-ready long after they leave the showroom.