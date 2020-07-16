Jawa Perak specs revised, deliveries start next week

The Jawa Perak deliveries were originally scheduled to commence from 2 April 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the brand’s operations and hence, incurred a delay. Now, Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, has confirmed that the Jawa Perak deliveries will commence from 20 July onwards across the country.

The company has also revealed another interesting aspect of the Jawa Perak. The bobber-styled motorcycle has a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC set up. This mill was tuned to produce 30.4 PS of power and 31 Nm of torque. However, during the nationwide lockdown, the company’s product team worked on the powerplant and managed to squeeze out a few more Newton-metres. As a result, while the power output of the Jawa Perak remains unchanged, the motorcycle now generates 32.74 Nm of peak torque.

Jawa has been able to achieve the increased amount of torque output with meticulous fine-tuning of the engine coupled with the new cross port technology that ensures thrilling performance while complying with the cleaner Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience.

Apart from the revised specs, the rest of the Jawa Perak remains the same as before. It features a blacked-out look which should appeal to a lot of buyers. Also, the single-seat set up along with a single-piece handlebar with bar-end mirrors add to the overall character of the motorcycle. The Perak comes equipped with dual-exhausts which not only looks pretty cool but also sound very pleasing. Staying true to its classic heritage, the Jawa Perak has a round headlamp and a retro-styled instrument cluster.

The Jawa Perak was officially launched in the country on 15 November 2019. It is priced at INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and available for display, test rides, and booking at all Jawa dealerships across India.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.