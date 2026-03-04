Nissan Patrol & Armada Win Prestigious iF Design Award

Nissan has secured the coveted iF Design Award for its seventh-generation flagship SUVs — the Nissan Patrol and Nissan Armada.

Established in 1954 and organised by iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hannover, Germany, the award is regarded as one of the most respected global design recognitions. This year, a panel of 129 design experts from 21 countries evaluated over 10,000 entries from 68 nations. The Patrol and Armada were assessed across five key criteria: idea, form, function, differentiation and sustainability.

The latest-generation SUVs continue a legacy spanning more than 75 years, carrying forward Nissan’s flagship SUV DNA. According to the brand, the design philosophy blends modern technology with Japanese craftsmanship, emphasising precision and refined detailing.

Visually, both models stand out with signature “Double-C” lighting elements integrated into the headlamps and tail lamps, along with sculpted side vents on the front fenders that enhance their bold stance. Inside, the eight-seat cabin focuses on space and comfort, catering to families and long-distance touring alike.

While the Patrol is offered in regions such as the Middle East and Australia, the same SUV is sold as the Armada in North America.

With this international design recognition, Nissan’s iconic full-size SUV duo has added another feather to its cap — proving that rugged capability and refined design can go hand in hand.