10 Most Anticipated SUVs for 2026 - Study

A January 2026 report on the most anticipated car models reveals that the Toyota RAV4 is the most wanted SUV in America. The study by the B2B car company eCarsTrade analyzed 40 new SUV models, public online interest in each, as well as how affordable they are.

Toyota RAV4 is the most anticipated SUV in 2026, with 1.43 million people searching for the new model online.

At $111.4K, the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric is the most expensive SUV on the list, yet it remains among the most anticipated models.

8 of the top 10 most anticipated SUVs are electric or hybrid models.

The research looked at the online popularity of each model, based on monthly search volumes for 2026’s specific vehicles. By tracking how often people search for model names, release dates, and technical specifications, the research shows which cars are currently the most anticipated ones. The study also includes starting prices to provide a better context for the market.

Here's the complete ranking of 2026's most anticipated SUVs:

1. Toyota RAV4

Search volume: 1.43 million

Starting price: $31.9K

Power (hp): 236

Toyota RAV4 is at the top of the list as America’s most anticipated SUV, with 1.43 million people trying to find the latest model. The model's starting price of $31.9K is among the lowest in the report, making it an accessible SUV for most families.

2. 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric

The Porsche Cayenne Electric takes second place. This model recorded 910.9K searches, indicating that fans want to see how Porsche handles its most popular SUV as it transitions to full electric. The starting price is $111.4K, and the SUV is currently one of the most anticipated luxury vehicles on the market.

3. Audi Q6 e-tron

The Audi Q6 e-tron comes next in the report among the most anticipated SUVs. The brand has positioned this model to bridge the gap between mid-range and luxury electric vehicles, with a starting price of $63.8K. The German model attracts significant interest, 792.7K people are looking for it online.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 9

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 ranks fourth, a large three-row electric SUV that has attracted over 665K customer interest. Priced at $60.6K, it offers a similar value proposition to the Audi but focuses more on interior space and family-friendly features, and it costs $3,200 less than the Audi Q6 e-tron.

5. Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 is number five in the study, showing that even newer brands can compete with the industry giants. With 600.3K searches, this performance-focused electric SUV has built a loyal following. It is priced at $67.5K, placing it right in the middle of the premium electric market.

The auto expert from eCarsTrade commented on the study:

This research about anticipated SUVs tells us that brand reputation matters more than ever in the market. People are evaluating whether they trust a manufacturer to deliver on performance, reliability, and resale value. That's why established names like Toyota still dominate interest. But I have to admit, newcomers like Polestar are gaining ground.

Report and data credit: eCarsTrade