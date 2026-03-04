Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra LWB Launched at Rs 1.4 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-new V-Class Extra Long Wheelbase (LWB) in the country, positioning it as a ‘private suite on wheels’ for luxury-focused buyers. The introductory price is set at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom), and bookings are open for Rs 5 lakh, with priority delivery for existing Mercedes-Benz customers.

Offered exclusively in the extra-long configuration (5,370 mm length; 3,430 mm wheelbase), the V-Class is tailored for affluent families and business elites seeking privacy, space and comfort. It features a sophisticated six-seat layout with first-class individual seats in the second row, offering ventilation, massage, calf support and wireless charging. Notably, it becomes the first in its segment to offer ventilated seats even in the third row.

The cabin packs 64-colour ambient lighting, a 640W Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, THERMOTRONIC climate control, ENERGIZING Comfort modes and electric sliding doors. AIRMATIC air suspension—tuned specifically for Indian roads—comes as standard.

Powertrain options include a petrol V300 (170 kW with 15 kW mild hybrid assist) and a diesel V300d (174 kW), both paired with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Safety kit includes seven airbags, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and a 360-degree camera.

Importantly, Mercedes-Benz will commence local production of the V-Class in India, reinforcing its ‘Make in India’ strategy. With petrol debuting for the first time and segment-first features on offer, the new V-Class aims to redefine luxury personal mobility in the country.