Jawa Perak to come with specifically-built CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres

To ensure that the Perak owners get the best and comfortable riding experience possible, Jawa and CEAT Tyres have come together to create specially designed and specifically-built tyres for the bobber-styled motorcycle. Called the CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres, these rubbers are supposed to enhance the ride quality and provide superior control at high speeds. The new CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres for the Jawa Perak are available in 100/90-18 front and 140/70-17 rear configurations.

Tyres play a crucial role in a vehicle's overall ride quality. Several other aspects such as fuel economy, performance, braking efficiency, handling, are also affected by the condition of the tyres. Tyres are the only part of a vehicle that is in constant contact with the ground and thus, should get proper care and maintenance. However, most people tend to overlook the importance of tyres. With the new CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres, we expect the Jawa Perak to give better results in terms of performance, handling, ride quality, as well as fuel economy.

The Jawa Perak has a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which comes with a DOHC set up. With a little bit of re-tuning that the company did during the lockdown period, the BS6-compliant motor now produces 32.74 Nm of peak torque. As for the power output, it is 30.4 PS. The mill is mated to a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience.

The Jawa Perak was officially launched on 15 November 2019. The deliveries of the bobber-styled motorcycle were originally scheduled to commence from 2 April 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the brand’s operations and hence, caused a delay. As a result, the Jawa Perak deliveries started in July and the first bobber-styled motorcycle was delivered to the happy customer at Cult Classics Jawa dealership situated in Hyderabad.