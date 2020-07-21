First Jawa Perak in India delivered in Hyderabad - IAB Report

Classic Legends has started the deliveries of the Jawa Perak in the country from 20 July. The keys to the first Jawa Perak in India have been handed over to the proud owner in Hyderabad.

The Jawa Perak was officially launched on 15 November 2019. The deliveries of the bobber-styled motorcycle were originally scheduled to commence from 2 April 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted the brand’s operations and hence, caused a delay. As some form of normalcy has been restored in the country now, Classic Legends has commenced the Jawa Perak deliveries from 20 July. The first Jawa Perak in India has been delivered to the happy customer at Cult Classics Jawa dealership situated in Hyderabad.

While the nationwide lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 did cause a delay in the deliveries of the Jawa Perak, the company’s product team utilised this time by working on the engine of the Jawa Perak. They managed to make certain amendments in the powerplant that resulted in increased torque output. The 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill of the Perak now produces 32.74Nm of peak torque. For reference, earlier it used to generate 31Nm of torque. The power figure, however, of 30.4PS remains unchanged.

Also Read: Jawa electric motorcycle under development

In other news, to help customers fulfil their dream of buying a brand-new Jawa Perak, the company has announced special finance options. Interested buyers can avail the benefits of these finance options at all Jawa dealerships across the country.

Following are some of the highlights of the special finance options:

50% off on first 3 EMIs

Special EMI plan at INR 6,666 per month

EMI plans from as low as INR 8,000 at 2 years and INR 6,000 at 3 years

100% funding

Zero down payment

No income proof required