Here’s What 2021 Jawa 42 Exhaust Sounds Like [Video]

Classic Legends launched the 2021 Jawa 42 in India last month. The new motorcycle gets a host of cosmetic updates which make it look much sportier than the previous model. Apart from the visual makeover, Classic Legends says that it has also made certain enhancements to the 293cc single-cylinder engine which produces 27.33PS of max power and 27.02Nm of peak torque. The company has tweaked the exhaust note, too. Here’s what it sounds like.

We can see in the video, which has been uploaded by YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary, that the rider is riding a red colour 2021 Jawa 42. The motorcycle is fired up and its loud exhaust note is instantly noticeable. We feel that it has quite a good amount of bass when the bike is idling, which is pretty impressive for a single-cylinder motorbike. The rider also revs the engine a bit and the exhaust note becomes louder and more pleasing.

Moving forward in the footage, the rider takes the 2021 Jawa 42 for a spin. The exhaust note of the motorcycle during the move sounds much better. It has a nice grunt and become throatier as the revs climb. We think that it should be more enjoyable from a third person’s perspective and certainly act as a head-turner. What do you have to say about the new Jawa 42’s exhaust note? Drop a comment and let us know.

Some of the key features of the 2021 Jawa 42 include:

13-spoke alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

Bar-end rearview mirrors as standard

Addition of a trip meter in the instrument console

Redesigned seat pan and cushioning for enhanced rider comfort

Tweaked frame and suspension for improved ride quality and handling

Flyscreen and headlamp grille as optional accessories

The 2021 Jawa 42 is available in 3 new colour options namely Orion Red, Sirius White, and AllStar Black. They have a common all-black theme and also feature a classic grey sports stripe that runs across the length of the motorcycle.

