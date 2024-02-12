Jawa 350 Blue: What is the New Colour About

Commemorating Mahindra’s annual Blues festival, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles showcased the all-new and stunning Jawa 350 Blue at its experience zone.

What is the new Blue colour about

This striking new colour will soon make its way to the showroom floor for the enthusiast to own. This year's Mahindra Blues Festival, themed 'Celebrating the Women in Blues,' inspired the homage to the legendary music genre through this vibrant new colour scheme.

Much like the Blues, known for its transformative and empowering impact on the world of music, the Jawa 350 pays tribute to the iconic Jawa motorcycles of the past that revolutionized global motorcycling culture by empowering the youth and their aspirations.

The recently launched Jawa 350 has received accolades for its superior fit-finish levels, rider comfort, charismatic classic styling, and sublime performance. With a longer wheelbase, class-leading 178mm ground clearance, and revised rider triangle, the Jawa 350 ensures a commanding presence and superior ride quality.

Jawa 350 colours

Currently available in Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange, the Jawa 350 is available for test rides across all Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ 400+ dealerships. Priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) the Jawa 350 retails alongside the 42, 42 Bobber, and Perak from the Jawa stable and the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure from Yezdi stable.