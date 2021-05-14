BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander vs V-Cross - What Sets Them Apart?

After missing from the Indian market for over a year, Isuzu Motors finally re-introduced the D-Max pickup in its BS6 avatar in India a couple of days ago. This time, the carmaker has also introduced a new Hi-Lander variant of the D-Max in India that has been positioned as a new base-spec model in the Isuzu D-Max range. Compared to the higher-spec V-Cross variant, the D-Max Hi-Lander has a few notable differences that sets it apart from its more premium sibling. Here's a closer look at how the two models have been differentiated.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander vs V-Cross - Price and Variants

The Hi-Lander is the new entry-level version of the Isuzu D-Max and is available in a single trim, priced at INR 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the D-Max V-Cross is available in two trims - Z and Z Prestige. The former is priced between INR 19.98-20.98 lakh while the latter is priced at INR 24.49 lakh respectively, all prices ex-showroom.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander vs V-Cross - Exterior Differences

There are several notable differences in exterior design, the most notable being the deletion of all the chrome on the Hi-Lander variant as compared to the V-Cross. The grille on the Hi-Lander is finished in matte black whereas the one of the V-Cross gets a chrome finish. The Hi-lander also misses out on front fog lamps and the chrome accents around the fog lamp housing. While the V-Cross gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, the Hi-Lander only gets halogen headlamps. Lastly, the V-Cross rides on the larger 18-inch alloy wheels whereas the Hi-Lander rides on 16-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel caps.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander vs V-Cross - Interior Differences

The primary difference between the Hi-Lander and the V-Cross is how generously they have been equipped on the inside. The Hi-Lander is mostly bare bones and only comes equipped with the basic features. It gets manual AC unit with rear AC vents, power windows, a new digital color MID between the analogue dials, 6-way adjust for the driver's seat, rear seats split and fold in a 60:40 ratio, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX anchors as standard.

Meanwhile, the Z trim of the V-Cross additionally comes with features such as auto-levelling LED projector headlamps, keyless entry and go, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with USB, Bluetooth, Aux-in and DVD compatibility, steering-mounted controls and a rear parking camera. The top-spec Z Prestige adds features such as side and curtain airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-descent assist, shift-on-the-fly 4WD, leather seats, 8-speaker sound system, a powered driver’s seat and auto cruise control.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander vs V-Cross - Mechanical Differences

Both versions of the D-Max are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel mill that is tuned to develop 161bhp of peak power and 360Nm of maximum torque. However, a major mechanical difference is that the Hi-Lander is only offered in a rear-wheel drive configuration with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Meanwhile, the V-Cross variants get a 4WD system along with the option of both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Isuzu updates and other four-wheeler news.