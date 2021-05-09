Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross to Launch TOMORROW

Isuzu Motors has finally announced that they will launch the D-Max Hi-Lander pick-up in our market on May 10, 2021. The automaker has already posted a new teaser image of the upcoming Hi-Lander pick-up on its social media channels. The upcoming Isuzu off-roader will derive power from a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel mill which replaces the 2.5-litre oil burner offered earlier. The new 1.9-litre diesel unit is tuned to develop 161bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be done by a 6-speed MT, and the power will be sent to the rear wheels.

The lifestyle pick-up has already started reaching authorized Isuzu dealerships around India. The upcoming Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is a slightly premium version of the entry-level S-cab trim. It stands 225 mm above the ground and has no speed limiter. It features a sportier design language featuring new steel wheels with silver-coloured wheel caps and a redesigned front bumper.

The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander will employ halogen headlights and all-black wing mirrors. It will miss out on features like alloy wheels, door handles with premium chrome accents, roof rails, body-coloured side mirrors and fog lights. On the features front, it will get a manual air conditioning system, a touchscreen infotainment unit, a 4-speaker audio system, front and rear headrests, a tilt steering wheel and so on. In terms of safety features, the new D-Max Hi-Lander will feature driver & passenger airbags, underbody bash plate, brake assist, front disc brakes, and seatbelt pre-tensioner with load limiter as standard.

Alongside the D-Max Hi-Lander, tomorrow, the carmaker will also introduce the new D-Max V-Cross in our market. The new model is expected to be offered in two trims, namely- Z and Z Prestige. The latter will be retailed with a choice of 4WD. The styling of the pick-up is not likely to get many updates. This means that one of the exterior highlights of the pickup will continue to be a two-piece chrome grille flanked by a pair of L-shaped LED DRLs. The lower part of the bumper will get fog lamps seen on the pre-facelift model. Moreover, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will also employ contrast colour side mirrors, 18-inch rims and vertically stacked taillamps.