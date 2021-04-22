BS6 Isuzu D-Max To Get New RWD Hi-Lander Base Trim

The BS6 iteration of the Isuzu D-Max pickup is long due for the Indian market. Some time ago, we came across spy images of the BS6 version of the D-Max V-Cross making its way to dealership yards. Now, spy images of a new base-spec ‘D-Max Hi-lander’ has surfaced on the internet. Isuzu will be calling the new base model of the D-Max as the Hi-Lander while the V-Cross nameplate will reserved for the top-spec models. As a matter of differentiation, the new Hi-Lander variants will be rear-wheel drive only and will lack the off-road prowess of the four-wheel drive model.

Given the fact that the Hi-Lander will be positioned as a base-spec model, It looks visually toned down from the top-spec V-Cross variants. For instance, the grille on the Hi-Lander variant has been finished in shiny grey whereas it comes finished in chrome on the V-Cross. The alloy wheels have also been done away with in favor of steel wheels with plastic wheel caps. The projector headlamps with LED DRLs have been swapped with normal halogen units. Moreover, the chrome trim on the ORVMs and door handles have also been done away with.

Stepping inside the cabin of the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander, the first that comes to your mind is that it is quite spartan. The Hi-Lander variant has been stripped off all the niceties that are offered with the V-Cross variant. That includes the touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and even the steering-mounted audio controls. The only features that we can spot from these spy images are the manual air-conditioning system, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors.

The Ddi badge on the tail gate confirms that the BS6 Isuzu D-Max will be offered with the 150hp 1.5L diesel engine. The BS4-spec Isuzu D-Max was additionally offered with a 2.5L diesel engine as well. The spy images also confirm that this engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, unlike the V-Cross variant, the Hi-Lander will be rear-wheel drive only. If off-road ability is high on your priority list, the Hi-Lander isn't the ideal variant for you.

The BS4 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross used to be on sale with its price ranging between INR 16.55 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As a new base variant with just two-wheel drive, the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander could be priced similarly or even lower than the BS4-spec D-Max. Although it will lack the off-road prowess of the four-wheel drive variant, it could be used more as a workhorse than a lifestyle pickup. Also, given how popular aftermarket modifications are on the Isuzu D-Max, this could be the ideal pick of the lot to save some cash and use it modifying the truck instead.

[Image Source - Teambhp]