2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Spied Ahead of Imminent Launch

While the pickup truck culture never flourished over here, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is arguably responsible for giving this segment a much-needed shot in the arm. However, the V-Cross was pulled off the shelves owing to the stricter emission norms that came into effect early last year. That said, Isuzu is now looking to re-launch the lifestyle pickup with a BS6 engine. In line with this, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 was recently spotted testing by one Sumit Shinde.

Abroad, Isuzu offers the third-gen D-Max V-Cross, but the Japanese carmaker will continue to sell the second-gen model in our market. Compared to the older version, the new model looks a lot more premium and even gets a revised ladder frame chassis for improved driving stability and reduced NVH levels. It's powered 3.0-litre oil-burner. On the other hand, the now-defunct India-spec D-Max V-Cross was on sale with two diesel engine options - 1.9-litre and 2.5-litre. The former produced 150hp-350Nm and was available with a 6-speed auto 'box, while the latter produced 134hp-320Nm and came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is likely to be available with only the 1.9-litre engine but the carmaker could offer 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Power and torque figures could see a marginal change. As has been revealed by the latest set of pictures, other than the updated powertrain, the pickup truck is unlikely to feature any other update. Akin to the BS4 version, the BS6 model will offer features like a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, front and rear LED lighting, climate control, power windows, keyless entry with push-button, electrically adjustable driver seat, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TC, and rear parking sensors.

The BS4 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross used to be on sale in a price range of INR 16.55 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the updated version could command a premium of up to INR 1 lakh over its predecessor. Interestingly, last year, Isuzu announced that the BS6 D-Max V-Cross could cost a whopping INR 4 lakh more than the BS4 version. The same, however, looks very unlikely at the

