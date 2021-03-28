2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Spied Ahead of Imminent Launch

28/03/2021 - 10:30 | ,  ,   | Yatharth Chauhan
  • https://www.facebook.com

While the pickup truck culture never flourished over here, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is arguably responsible for giving this segment a much-needed shot in the arm. However, the V-Cross was pulled off the shelves owing to the stricter emission norms that came into effect early last year. That said, Isuzu is now looking to re-launch the lifestyle pickup with a BS6 engine. In line with this, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 was recently spotted testing by one Sumit Shinde.

2021 Isuzu V Cross Bs6 Image Front Three Quarters
Back in November 2019, Isuzu had hinted that the BS6 D-Max V-Cross could up INR 4 lakh costlier than the BS4 model. However, in all likelihood, this won't be the case.

Abroad, Isuzu offers the third-gen D-Max V-Cross, but the Japanese carmaker will continue to sell the second-gen model in our market. Compared to the older version, the new model looks a lot more premium and even gets a revised ladder frame chassis for improved driving stability and reduced NVH levels. It's powered 3.0-litre oil-burner. On the other hand, the now-defunct India-spec D-Max V-Cross was on sale with two diesel engine options -  1.9-litre and 2.5-litre. The former produced 150hp-350Nm and was available with a 6-speed auto 'box, while the latter produced 134hp-320Nm and came mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is likely to be available with only the 1.9-litre engine but the carmaker could offer 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Power and torque figures could see a marginal change. As has been revealed by the latest set of pictures, other than the updated powertrain, the pickup truck is unlikely to feature any other update. Akin to the BS4 version, the BS6 model will offer features like a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, front and rear LED lighting, climate control, power windows, keyless entry with push-button, electrically adjustable driver seat, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TC, and rear parking sensors.

2021 Isuzu V Cross Bs6 Image Rear Three Quarters
Other than an updated 1.9-litre engine and an optional manual transmission, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross should stay identical to its predecessor.

The BS4 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross used to be on sale in a price range of INR 16.55 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the updated version could command a premium of up to INR 1 lakh over its predecessor. Interestingly, last year, Isuzu announced that the BS6 D-Max V-Cross could cost a whopping INR 4 lakh more than the BS4 version. The same, however, looks very unlikely at the

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Isuzu updates and other four-wheeler news.

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest