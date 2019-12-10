BS-VI Honda City petrol launched in India, priced from INR 9.91 lakh

10/12/2019 - 16:11 | ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Honda has launched the BS-VI City in India. The BS-VI version is currently available in only petrol, and its prices range from INR 9.91-14.31 lakh*. The BS-VI City petrol is up to INR 16,000 costlier than the BS-IV City petrol. Honda has also raised the prices of the BS-IV City diesel by a marginal INR 5,000.

2017 Honda City ZX (facelift) rear quarter First Drive Review
The BS-VI Honda City is currently available in only petrol, and its prices range from INR 9.91-14.31 lakh*.

BS-VI Honda City - Prices

Honda City Petrol BS6 VariantsPrices (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
SV MTINR 9.91 Lakh
V MTINR 10.66 Lakh
VX MTINR 11.82 Lakh
ZX MTINR 13.01 Lakh
V CVTINR 12.01 Lakh
VX CVTINR 13.12 Lakh
ZX CVTINR 14.31 Lakh

Along with the BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, the soon-to-be-discontinued old Honda City has gained the new Digipad 2.0 infotainment system.

Commenting on the latest development, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said: “The new Digipad 2.0 in the Honda City will provide enhanced features, along with greater access and connectivity on the go to our customers, thereby delivering ease and convenience.”

The BS-VI 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine delivers the same maximum power and peak torque as the BS-IV version - 120 PS and 145 Nm, respectively. Like the old version, the new version can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The same revised petrol engine will be used by the BR-V, while the smaller 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine which is offered in the Jazz, Amaze and the WR-V will be updated to BS-VI in early 2020.

2017 Honda City ZX (facelift) top view First Drive Review
The current-gen Honda City will be replaced by the all-new 2020 Honda City early next year.

Also Read: Honda launches 10 year/1,20,000km special ‘Anytime Warranty' plan

The current-gen Honda City will be replaced by the all-new 2020 Honda City that was recently revealed in Thailand last month and was also seen undergoing testing on the Indian roads a few days back.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Honda City - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest