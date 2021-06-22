This Tata Harrier is Country's LOUDEST So Far - VIDEO

If you are thinking of buying an SUV under Rs 25 lakh, and don’t have the need for a 7-seater, then the Tata Harrier is a great choice. The Harrier is the first Tata vehicle that is underpinned by the Omegarc platform, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture that is used by the Discovery Sport. Even though it is a strictly FWD SUV, it gets a rotary dial for changing between modes to help the vehicle tackle different terrains and conditions. This system is inspired by Land Rover’s trademark Terrain Response System. The Harrier also recently is becoming somewhat of a favourite among the modifying community. Today we came across this example that claims to be the loudest Harrier in India.

The video of this modified Tata Harrier has been uploaded by Nick Zeck on YouTube. This is the Harrier Dark Edition, which comes with Atlas Black exterior paint, darkened elements like the black faux skid plates and darkened headlamp inserts and a ‘#Dark’ front fender badge. The owner has added aftermarket parts like the new LED lights on the front grille which flash like police sirens and a set of auxiliary lights have been fitted on the roof. The stock 17-inch wheels have been replaced with a set of 5-spoke diamond-cut 18-inch alloys. Other than that, the exterior remains largely similar.

It is the interior of this Tata Harrier that gets the more noticeable changes. This Dark Edition’s all-black interior has been replaced by dual-tone brown and black leather along with a new ambient lighting setup. There is lighting on the cupholders and the footwells while LED strips span the width of the dashboard and front doors. The Harrier Dark Edition’s all-black interior has been replaced by a dual-tone brown and black theme. The stock 7-inch infotainment system has been replaced by a bigger aftermarket unit. However, the biggest party piece of this Harrier is its 3000 RMS audio system by Focal that features Model E 165 K2 speakers for a clear and distortion-free hearing experience. The total cost of this modification is Rs 6 lakh, with most of it going to the audio system itself.

Prices for the Tata Harrier range between Rs 14.29 lakh for the base XE trim and goes up to Rs 20.81 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ DT variant, ex-showroom. The SUV is powered by an FCA-sourced 2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The powertrain makes peak power and torque figures of 170 PS and 350 Nm and can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

