Tata Harrier Imagined as Antarctic-ready Expedition Vehicle

The Tata Harrier was launched in the country in 2019 to compete with the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV500. The Harrier is based on the Land Rover’s D8 architecture derived Omega Arc platform. Hence, the Harrier has enough pedigree to hit the roads less travelled, but Tata Motors offers the Harrier with an FWD layout. Resultantly, the Harrier cannot attempt technical trials. But this hasn’t stopped Harrier fans from imagining and modifying it as an expedition-ready vehicle, at least digitally. Here’s a rendering of the Tata Harrier from Kenie Luho Designs, which showcases it as an SUV that can go from the North Pole to the South Pole.

The designer has modified the Harrier to become a capable off-roader. At the front, the OEM bumper is swapped with a sturdier winch-compatible unit. Also, it gets a set of LED fog lamps and a pair of auxiliary lights. The LED DRLs have been replaced with a set of redesigned units that look quite cool. Over to the sides, this modified Harrier looks nothing like the stock one. The wheel arches have been trimmed to house big balloon tyres, and the stock suspension has been replaced with longer struts. Moreover, it now gets solid axles at both ends.

Also Read - Tata Altroz Cross Coupe Rendered – Looks Appealing

While the rock sliders can be seen around the rocker panel, a massive roof rack sits on the top. The latter also houses an array of auxiliary lights. An LED bar is also fitted over the windscreen. With these modifications in place, this digitally-tuned Tata Harrier looks ready to go to the North Pole and come back intact. However, these modifications cannot be performed on the Harrier in the real world. The monocoque frame of the SUV will not be able to support the long-travel suspension, rigid axles, and massive tyres. Other mods, however, can be easily performed.

Talking of the powertrain, the Tata Harrier is on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder oil burner. The turbocharged diesel engine is capable of developing a rated power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic. With prices starting at INR 13.99 lakh, the Harrier tops out at INR 20.46 lakh.