Indian Motorcycle announces a unique Test Ride competition

To enhance the overall test ride experience for its customers, Indian Motorcycle has announced a unique Test Ride competition giving participants a chance to win an exclusive, money-can’t-buy trip of a lifetime in 2021. However, there is a twist.

Riders can enter the competition by simply taking a test ride of an Indian Motorcycle bike at any authorised dealer before the end of September and posting a unique picture from their time with the motorcycle on social media. The participants will need to tag their dealer and use the hashtag #IndianTestRide. Indian Motorcycle will monitor the correctly tagged and hashtagged posts throughout the campaign and, after the closing date, will select four winners for the ride-of-a-lifetime based on the creativity and uniqueness of their posts.

The winners will get to experience the following:

Travel to/from a special destination within Europe

Four nights accommodation including full board

Use of an Indian Motorcycle for a guided ride over two days

Professional photography and videography of the full event

On top of the chance to test ride any Indian Motorcycle bike and win a money-can’t-buy trip, all customers who complete their test ride will automatically qualify for an exclusive Indian Motorcycle Test Rider Mug.

Now, the twist is that the Indian Motorcycle Test Ride competition is applicable in select regions/countries only and, unfortunately, India is not in the list. While the whole concept of this competition is quite interesting and exciting, we hope that the American motorcycle company would organise similar campaigns in the future for our country as well.

In other news, the all-new Indian Challenger, which was first unveiled in November 2019 and is already on sale in international markets, is expected to make its way to our shores in its BS6 guise by the year-end. The company has already started accepting bookings for the bagger-styled motorcycle in our nation.