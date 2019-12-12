Indian FTR 1200-based adventure tourer could debut next year - Report

As most of our readers would already know, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is in a fairly advanced stage of R&D and it could debut in 2020. Now, according to a new report from Bennetts, another American two-wheeler brand is eyeing the growing adventure tourer segment. The source report suggests that Indian Motorcycles could reveal an FTR 1200-based adventure in 2020.

Also Read: Get up to INR 4 lakh discount on select BMW GS models at Mumbai dealership

The source report claims that the leaked planning documents for the FTR 1200-based adventure tourer confirm the vehicle. The engine will be the 1203 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-twin unit that is tuned to deliver 123 hp of max power and 120 Nm of peak torque on the FTR 1200 range. The production-spec Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, for reference, will have a 145 hp engine.

The chassis is likely to have a few tweaks to suit the adventure touring nature of the bike. The new model will most definitely carry a longer suspension travel than the current FTR 1200 range (roadster and scrambler). The wheel setup will be revised, and we would most likely see a 19-inch front wheel on the adventure tourer. A tubeless-tyre compatible cross-spoke design should also be part of the package.

Styling cues will include a semi-fairing design with a tall windscreen to enhance its touring capabilities. A tall-set handlebar and a high-position for the exhaust will also be part of the package. To match the feature list of its rivals, the upcoming Indian adventure tourer should come equipped with full LED headlight with cornering lights function, an LED taillight, a colour TFT display and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth.

A comprehensive electronics package should also be part of the package, and we expect to see features such as multiple riding modes, switchable ABS, traction control settings and lean-sensitive safety features (ABS and traction control).

Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 S - First Ride Review

The FTR 1200-based adventure tourer could be introduced anytime between mid- to late-2020. Indian Motorcycles will likely keep its pricing close to that of Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250. These adventure tourers shouldn't not bother BMW's segment-leading R 1250 GS or the Multistrada 1260 Enduro from Ducati and the 1290 Super Adventure from KTM.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]