Indian FTR Carbon teased, to be revealed tomorrow [Video]

Indian Motorcycle has released a teaser video of the FTR Carbon. The company will reveal the new bike tomorrow, 1 May 2020.

The teaser video of the Indian FTR Carbon highlights Indian Motorcycle’s rich and successful history in Flat Track racing. The Indian FTR 750 has proved to be a perfect flat tracker and has won various races for the American motorcycle company. The short 12-second clip says, ‘As close as you can get to the three-time championship-winning FTR750.’

Being a teaser video, it didn’t reveal many details about the upcoming Indian FTR Carbon. However, it does show the bike's carbon-fibre fuel tank. Also, as the name suggests, the FTR Carbon would have numerous carbon-fibre parts such as the fenders, body panels, and maybe wheels. The name of the bike also tells us that it will be another variant of the Indian FTR 1200. We will get to know all the details about the motorcycle when it is revealed tomorrow.

With the FTR 1200, Indian Motorcycle, the cruiser brand, entered a new segment in the motorcycle industry. The naked streetfighter is powered by a 1,203 cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine which, in its BS4 state of tune, produces 123 horsepower and 120 Nm of torque. The powerplant offers phenomenal low and mid-range performance.

Inspired by the FTR 750 race bike, the flat tracker for the streets uses a trellis frame that offers supreme handling characteristics. To fully enjoy the ride, the FTR 1200 comes with 3 riding modes - Sport, Standard and Rain - which alter the bike’s throttle response, traction control intervention levels, lean-angle sensitive stability control, ABS and wheelie control.

Some of the other key features of the Indian FTR 1200 include full-LED lighting, 4.3-inch customisable Ride Command LCD touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port with fast-charge capabilities and cruise control.