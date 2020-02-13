India-bound VW ID.4 electric SUV with production exterior spied on test [Video]

The VW ID.4, the production version of the VW I.D. Crozz II concept, has been spied on a test. This German electric SUV will be launched in India by 2021.

Generally, production models tend to be far less attractive than the concepts they evolve from. In case of the VW ID.4, it’s the opposite. Apparently, it doesn’t try too hard to be a coupe, and simply incorporates the essence of one. However, word out there is that a proper SUV-coupe version is also in the works, dubbed VW ID.5. This model will be the one bearing proportions very similar to those of the VW I.D. Crozz II concept.

At the front, VW ID.4 features curvy headlamps and what appears to be a faux upper grille that could be to just a disguise to hide the real design. The low-slung compact SUV flaunts a swanky profile with a sloping roofline, a swooping beltline, short overhangs and a long wheelbase that lends a strong presence. Interesting design bits visible at the rear include sleek tail lamps with techy clusters, rakish windscreen and sporty roof spoiler.

The VW ID.4 will be the second model based on the MEB dedicated electric vehicle platform. In terms of dimensions, it will likely be of the size somewhere between the VW Tiguan and the VW Tiguan Allspace. It should have two motors, one mounted on each axle, thus leading to an AWD drivetrain layout. The rear motor should be relatively more powerful and torquier. A cheaper, RWD variant with a single motor is also expected.

Also See: 2020 VW Tiguan (facelift) leaked, coming to India after Allspace?

The VW ID.4 will likely be a CBU import in India. It could cost over INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).