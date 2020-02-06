VW I.D. Crozz II concept (previews India-bound VW ID.4) - Live From Auto Expo 2020

The VW I.D. Cross II concept has debuted in India at Auto Expo 2020. Its production version, the VW ID.4, will be launched in India by 2021.

The VW I.D. Crozz II, introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, is an evolution of the VW I.D. Crozz concept from Auto Shanghai 2017. The new version, painted in Hibiscus Red Metallic, features a modified design and a reconfigured interior to showcase its SUV character more strongly.

The VW I.D. Crozz II is a preview of the MEB platform-based VW ID.4 pure electric SUV-coupe that will be unveiled at the 2020 New York International Auto Show in April. The electric car is 4,625 mm long, 1,891 mm wide and 1,609 mm tall. It has a 2,773 mm wheelbase. Thus, it belongs to the same segment as the VW Tiguan. It offers seats for four occupants and a boot space of 515 litres.

It has two electric motors, one mounted on each axle, resulting in an electric all-wheel drive. The front electric motor produces 75 kW (102 PS) and 140 Nm of torque, while the rear electric motor generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 310 Nm of torque. The two motors together deliver a system output of 225 kW (306 PS). Powering these motors is an 83 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, which is housed under the vehicle floor for a lower centre of gravity and ideal weight distribution. The driving range (EU; NEDC) is 500 km. The top speed is 180 km/h. The maximum charging power is 150 kW (DC). Charging to 80% using a 150 kW DC fast charger takes less than 30 minutes.

The VW I.D. Crozz II’s production version will likely be imported to India in CBU form from Zwickau, Germany, where it will be manufactured alongside the VW ID.3 pure electric hatchback. The price of the VW ID.4 in India will likely be upwards of INR 40 lakh (ex-showroom).