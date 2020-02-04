VW ID. 4 all-electric SUV to unveiled in April, be launched in India by 2021 - Report

Treading on the heels of automakers such as Hyundai, MG and Tata Motors, Volkswagen is now planning to launch an I.D. Crozz II-based all-electric SUV in the Indian market, says a report on Autocar India.

While, it isn't news that VW I.D. Crozz II concept will be showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but the fact that the auto giant is serious about launching the production version of the same in India after it is globally revealed later this year, is in fact huge. The production version will be called VW ID.4 and be unveiled at the 2020 New York International Auto Show in April.

Juergen Stackmann, member of the board of management for sales, marketing and after-sales for Volkswagen, hinted that a niche Volkswagen EV is on the way to India yesterday. He said:

I think there is a market already for electric cars in India, but it’s not actually a mass volume market. It’s more a selective market where people who own two or three cars will replace one in their garage with an electric car, that’s easy to do.

What's interesting to note here is that, Stackmann has asked his marketers to make a list of about a thousand potential customer names so that VW can reach out to them with an EV option. Citing undisclosed sources, the report indicates that the VW ID.4 is planned to be launched in India by 2021.

For the uninitiated, the VW I.D. Crozz concept was originally displayed at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. It was later followed by the VW I.D. Crozz II at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the very same year. It is a pure electric SUV-coupe which is underpinned by VW's dedicated EV platform called MEB. The production version, the VW ID.4, will be launched in India by 2021.

While the source report lack any hints on the launch timeline for the production version of I.D. Crozz II in India, but we believe, it may see the light of the day sometime in 2021.

