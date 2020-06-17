The India-bound VW ID.4 electric SUV has leaked. The production version of the VW ID. Crozz concept will be introduced in two design variants, one of which will be a China-only offering.

The VW ID.4 seen above is the global version. It measures 4,592 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and 1,629 mm in height. It has 2,765 mm wheelbase. It will be available with features like Matrix LED headlights, Dynamic LED tail lights, 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, etc. In China, it is manufactured by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture company. Its production will take place at Volkswagen’s plants in Zwickau, Germany and Chattanooga, USA as well. India will most likely get it from Germany.

The VW ID.4 seen in the image below is the China-only version manufactured by the SAIC-VW joint venture company. With a length and height of 4,612 mm and 1,640 mm, it is 20 mm longer and 11 mm taller than the global version, although these are just minor differences. The width and wheelbase are the same.

The China-only VW ID.4 has a slightly different exterior. At the front, the chrome stripe in the upper grille is positioned in the middle and flows into the headlamps. This version has a little more aggressively designed front bumper and lower grilles. Changes at the rear include a thicker gloss black trim between the tail lamps, horizontal fog lamps/reflectors instead of vertical ones and a slightly different bumper. Also, the license plate indentation is positioned on the tailgate instead of the bumper, and so, the position of the ID.4 lettering is a little lower.

Both the VW ID.4 units seen here are 2WD variants with a 150 kW (203.94 PS) electric motor. They have a top speed of 160 km/h. More configurations, with different battery pack options, are expected. The driving range will be up to 500 km. The Indian launch of the VW ID.4 could take place sometime in 2021.

Global VW ID.4 (FAW-Volkswagen) - Image Gallery