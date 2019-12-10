India-bound next-gen Audi A3 Sedan - IAB Rendering

The next-gen A3 Sedan is one of the most awaited models of Audi's line-up. Its arrival has been delayed for over a year as Audi has been busy in the development of pure-electric E-tron models. But in the meantime, the future model has been heavily reworked, as suggested by numerous spy shots that have popped out on the internet in the last few months. To give us a better look, IAB's digital artist Shoeb Kalania has generated a rendering.

The next-gen Audi A3 Sedan seen in the rendering features an evolutionary design. Its front fascia looks inspired by that of the latest Audi A4. It features new, sharper-looking headlamps with embedded multi-elements LED lights (also seen on the refreshed A4) that flanks the larger (blacked-out) honeycomb grille which is seen on most recent Audis. The new pentagon-shaped air intakes have been pushed towards the lower corners. All of this makes its front fascia sportier-looking in comparison to the model it replaces.

Over the sides sit a set of sporty alloys and a more prominent shoulder line. Also, the lower body baseline has been given slightly more cuts and creases to improve its overall appearance. However, the final production version of the all-new Audi A3 will pack even more styling surprises which will only be uncovered when it makes its official debut next year.

The second-gen Volkswagen Group MQB architecture will be the basis of the next-gen Audi A3 Sedan. There will also be a 5-door hatchback version. In fact, it will be the one coming out first, in early 2020. A 3-door hatchback version isn't planned. The same goes for a 2-door Cabriolet version.

The next-gen Audi A3 Sedan will be slightly larger in terms of overall dimensions when compared to the present model. This will enable the carmaker to carve out slightly more space on the inside. The engine line-up will likely include 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol units and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit. Expect mild-hybrid tech to be present in select configurations right from launch. A plug-in hybrid variant should be launched at a later stage.

The next-gen Audi A3 Sedan will likely go on sale internationally in the second half of 2020. It should reach the Indian showrooms in early 2021.