Audi Q3 Sportback - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

Audi expanded its SUV lineup with the introduction of Q3 Sportback in July. As its name suggests, it is nothing but a coupe version of the Audi Q3 compact SUV. The company is now displaying it at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo.

The Audi Q3 Sportback looks much sportier in comparison to its donor model thanks to its lowered and dramatically sloping roof and a number of fresh cuts and creases which give it a very aggressively sculpted look. The use of honeycomb pattern on the octagonal grille, sleeker greenhouse, sculpted lower rear fascia, aggressively designed diffuser are some of its design highlights.

The Q3 Sportback's designer, Seulah Park, has mentioned in the past that its sportier design is a clear reflection why the company has gone with the Q3 Sportback tag instead of the previously considered Q4 tag. “We wanted this to be more aggressive and sportier, but we want them to be thought of in the context of a family, like a brother and sister,” Park said.

The interior is nearly identical. However, there are two new features - ‘car-to-x’ system and Amazon Alexa voice control integration. The former function regularly updates the driver about the status of the traffic lights ahead.

As for the dimensions, the Audi Q3 Sportback measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,843 mm in width and 1,556 mm in height. Compared to the Audi Q3, it is 16 mm longer, 6 mm thinner and 29 mm flatter. The wheelbase is exactly the same - 2,680 mm. The SUV-coupe has a boot space of 530-litres which can be extended up to 1,400 litres on folding the rear seats.

Introducing the Q3 Sportback in July, Audi had said that it will launch it in 35 TDI S tronic and 45 TFSI quattro S tronic engine variants this fall. 35 TDI quattro, 40 TDI quattro S tronic and 35 TFSI engine variants positioned between them were to be rolled out later. The company has also confirmed a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for this SUV but is yet to disclose details about that.

Audi Q3 Sportback - Configurations

35 TDI S tronic - 2.0L TDI diesel engine (150 PS/340 Nm), 7-speed S tronic DCT, FWD

35 TDI quattro - 2.0L TDI diesel engine (150 PS/340 Nm), 6-speed MT, AWD

40 TDI quattro S tronic - 2.0L TDI diesel engine (190 PS/400 Nm), 7-speed S tronic DCT, AWD

35 TFSI - 1.5L TFSI petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT, FWD

40 TFSI - 2.0L TFSI petrol engine (230 PS/350 Nm), 7-speed S tronic DCT, AWD

The Audi Q3 Sportback is priced from €40,200 (INR 30,89,912.70) in Germany. It is expected to arrive in India only after the second-gen Audi Q3, which was previously reported to happen in Q1 2020.