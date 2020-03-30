While India is still waiting for the Honda Rebel 500 to reach showrooms, a new report says that a Honda Rebel 1100 is probably in the works.

Honda plans to use the bigger 1,084 cc twin-cylinder engine of the new 2020 Africa Twin, which was launched in India earlier this month, to build a Rebel 1100. This liquid-cooled engine in the Africa Twin produces a maximum power of 101 PS and a maximum torque of 105 Nm. It can be had with a manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It is quite common for motorcycle manufacturers to use one engine in multiple models. This saves a lot of development cost and helps the companies to price their products aggressively. As of now, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin doesn’t share its powerplant with any other Honda motorcycle. Perhaps, the Rebel 1100 would be the first one to kick things off.

If Honda uses the 2020 Africa Twin’s engine to create a Rebel 1100 cruiser, it would certainly need to tune it to suit the bike’s characteristics. Also, the frame of the motorcycle would need to be modified to be capable of sustaining the high-performance of the larger engine. It would be interesting to see whether Honda decides to use the Africa Twin’s DCT in the Rebel 1100 or not.

The Honda Rebel is quite a popular motorcycle in various international markets. One of the primary reasons for that is its low seat which allows even for shorter riders to plant their feet firmly on the ground. This not only makes manoeuvring the motorcycle easier but also inspires confidence in the rider. Another reason behind the Rebel’s popularity is its simple design. Features like fully digital instrument cluster and LED headlight lures in young buyers whereas the retro look appeals to the people in the higher age groups.

If the Honda Rebel 1100 becomes a reality, it would enter a segment which is led by brands like the Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson. A powerful cruiser with a DCT would appeal to many, don’t you think?

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Young-Machine]