Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition now reaching dealers - In 9 Live Images

The Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition was launched in Thailand recently. It is a retro-styled version of the India-bound Honda Rebel 500. The limited-edition bike has now started to arrive at Honda BigWing dealerships.

The Honda Rebel 500 is already a handsome-looking motorcycle. Features like full-LED headlight, uniquely-shaped fuel tank, single-pod full-digital instrument cluster, complete blacked-out look, attract many enthusiasts. With the Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition, Honda has tried to add a retro charm to the regular version of the motorbike.

Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition Features

The front end of the new Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition features a black headlight cover or headlight mask and high-quality fork gaiters. There is a new aesthetically pleasing radiator grille that doesn’t compromise on its functionality. The brown seat with a diamond pattern is perhaps the most-retro element of the Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition.

Honda has also paid attention to the minor details in the Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition. Parts like the new front brake fluid reservoir cap and tyre air pressure valve caps show exactly that. Apart from that, the bike also gets a new front footrest and black engine crash guard.

Honda is also providing many suitable accessories for the new Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition. There is a black seat option with the same diamond pattern as on the brown seat, pillion seat with the fittings for the rear footrests, saddlebag and pannier stays along with the bags themselves, and a rear luggage rack.

Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Specifications

The aforementioned visual changes do make the Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition stand out from the regular version. It mounts the same 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC engine, which is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension and braking setups are also the same.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Liquid-cooled, DOHC, twin-cylinder Displacement 471 cc Bore / Stroke 67 mm / 66.8 mm Compression ration 10.7:1 Clutch Wet multi-plate type Transmission 6-speed

Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition Price

With all the extra goodies, the Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition costs THB 2,35,300 (INR 5.42 lakh). In comparison, the regular version of the Rebel 500 retails at THB 222,780 (INR 5.13 lakh) and is available in three colour options - Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Mat Armoured Silver Metallic and Graphite Black. Honda will sell only 100 units of the Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition.

Reports say that Honda will launch the Rebel 500 in India within a year under its new expansion plans. The company will likely price the Rebel 500 somewhere between INR 4.5-5.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

