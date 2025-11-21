Hyundai Unveils CRATER Concept Off-Road SUV at AutoMobility LA 2025

Hyundai has revealed the CRATER Concept, a rugged compact adventure SUV, at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles. The design study showcases Hyundai’s vision for future XRT models, emphasizing toughness, capability, and the spirit of exploration. Developed at Hyundai America Technical Center in Irvine, California, the CRATER draws inspiration from extreme terrains and reflects a strong off-road character.

The concept’s exterior adopts Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, transforming the strength and flexibility of steel into bold, sculpted surfaces. Sharp lines and flowing panels showcase durability while maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Inside, the CRATER Concept focuses on practicality and tech-friendly minimalism. The cabin uses soft yet durable materials and technical forms for a balance of comfort and ruggedness. The high-set crash pad visually connects the cabin with the SUV’s powerful exterior design.

The CRATER Concept will be displayed throughout the media and public days of AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show until November 30. It shares the floor with Hyundai’s latest lineup, including the 2026 Palisade SUV, IONIQ 5 electric SUV, and the new IONIQ 6 N high-performance sedan.