Hyundai STARIA Chosen as Official Fleet for 2025 G20 Summit

Hyundai Motor Company has announced that it will serve as the official vehicle provider for the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22–23. The brand will supply 30 Hyundai STARIA MPVs to transport delegation staff from participating nations, supporting smooth and efficient summit operations.

This year’s event carries special significance as the first G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted on African soil and the 20th edition of the global forum. Leaders from G20 member countries, the European Union, the African Union, and major international bodies such as the United Nations, IMF, and World Bank are expected to attend under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

The G20 began in 1999 as a platform for finance ministers and central bank governors representing the world’s major economies. It evolved into a leaders’ summit in 2008 during the global financial crisis, becoming a key forum for addressing global economic and multi-dimensional issues.

Hyundai selected its premium STARIA MPV as the official summit fleet thanks to its modern, futuristic styling and spacious, flexible interior. The cabin’s configurable layout, advanced safety tech, and comfort-focused features make it well-suited for high-level international events. With the STARIA, Hyundai aims to deliver a refined mobility experience befitting one of the world’s most important diplomatic gatherings.