Hyundai Announces Several Pandemic Support Initiatives For Employees

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a series of initiatives to help and support its employees across the country during the ongoing second wave of COVID- 19 pandemic. The automobile giant says that it has always prioritised the health and safety of its employees and workforce.

Commenting on the employee-centric measures, Mr Stephen Sudhakar, Sr. Vice President & Unit Head – People Strategy and Business Support, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said:

Hyundai is built on the strong foundation of a value system that defines our ultimate purpose and encourages us to achieve our goals. As the country continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working to do our part by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees. We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the state and supporting the communities for an early recovery. We remain hopeful and confident that together we can overcome this crisis, and will continue to play our part in the solidarity to fight COVID-19.

Some of the key initiatives that Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced for its employees and their families include:

Vaccine drive and insurance cover for all eligible employees and families

Emergency paid special leave benefit

Timely execution of compensation benefits

Supporting employees’ physical, emotional, financial and social well-being

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has also announced COVID 3.0 benefits to ensure that the company stands with its people in such tough times. Some such programs include:

Virtualisation and digital workspace solutions

24x7 help desks

Strategic tie-ups with hospitals

Enhanced medical coverage

Regular awareness sessions

Ensuring basic COVID-19 related SOPs adhere

Continuous reiteration of safety protocols

Mandatory RT-PCR test for all recruits

Interest-free loan of up to Rs. 3 lakh to all employees for any Covid-related expenses

Death benefits for the deceased employee’s family in the unfortunate case of loss of life

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.