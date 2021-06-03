Hyundai Hydrogen Documentary Trailer Out, Full Video Releasing on 5 June

Hyundai Motor Company has released the trailer video of its global hydrogen campaign themed ‘For Tomorrow, We Won’t Wait,’ featuring pop icon BTS. The footage has been shared on the company’s social media channels including YouTube and Instagram.

Hyundai Motor Company says that the full version of its hydrogen documentary will premiere on its official YouTube channel at 00:00 KST on the World’s Environment Day, i.e., 5 June. The entire footage will also be available on the brand’s various social media channels.

With this film, Hyundai Motor Company will try to amplify messages first shared in the campaign’s manifesto video that was released on Earth Day in April. The campaign promotes eco-friendly practices for daily life and the company’s vision for building a clean hydrogen society as part of a sustainable future.

Speaking in this regards, Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor, said:

We hope our efforts to promote the development of a hydrogen society will not only resonate with Millennials and Gen Z but will also help to protect our world for generations to come. Hyundai Motor will continue to strengthen the global leadership of clean mobility and hydrogen energy through eco-friendly focused businesses.

Hyundai Hydrogen Documentary, featuring members of BTS, Millennials and Generation Z, will explain how hydrogen has proven its capability as an eco-friendly energy source that is both safe and clean and is a renewable resource for a sustainable future. Through this campaign, Hyundai Motor Company will enhance the interactive communication with Millennials and Generation Z, who lead the sustainable future with positive energy.

With its diverse activities, such as this campaign, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to fostering a hydrogen society as part of its efforts towards a sustainable future under the company’s vision of Progress for Humanity.

