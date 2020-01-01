Hyundai Kona Electric to get a facelift next year - Report

Hyundai was quick to introduce the Kona Electric in just a few months after the Kona in 2017. Next year, the company will roll out a facelift for this pure electric SUV, which it sells in India as well.

The report says that the Hyundai Kona Electric will not get significant design changes. It will get a bigger, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of the existing, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, though. The new unit will have a split function and display real-time energy consumption.

In terms of mechanicals, the 2021 Kona Electric will be equipped with a heat pump in order to maintain uniform battery performance while driving in cold weather as standard. The battery capacity will be the same (39.2 kWh or 64 kWh).

The current Indian-spec Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor which develops 136 PS and 395 Nm of torque. This electric motor gets its energy from a 39.2 kWh battery with has an ARAI-certified driving range of 452 km. It is claimed to do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.7 seconds.

In a similar update, a Kia Seltos EV is also under development. The same will be launched first in China in H2 2020, followed by India likely sometime around mid-2021. It will be a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV which will be launched in India in January 2020.

[Source: ETNews.com]