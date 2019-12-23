Kia Seltos EV in the works, 10,000 units to be made annually - Report

While the Indian media continues reporting on booking numbers, deliveries and the waiting period of the Kia Seltos, the South Korean media has come up with some interesting developments about its future. According to ETNews.com, a Kia Seltos EV is in the works. Here's everything you need to know about the pure electric variant of the Kia Seltos.

The Kia Seltos EV has been codenamed 'Kia SP2 EV'. It will be positioned below the Kia Niro EV globally. The Seltos EV prototype development is already on the full swing and series production will begin in August 2020. The source hints that the mass production target is 10,000 units, although we don’t know whether the report is talking about production worldwide, or just in a particular market. China will be the first market to receive the Seltos EV. Its China launch is reported for H2 2020

The Kia Seltos EV will share battery packs and electric motor with the Hyundai Kona Electric. For reference, the Hyundai Kona (India-spec) uses a 39.2 kWh battery which delivers charge to an electric motor responsible for churning out an output equivalent of 136 PS and 395 Nm of torque. It has an ARAI-certified driving range of 452 km on a full charge and is good enough to do 0-100 km/h in not more than 9.7 seconds. Expect similar performance figures and range from the Kia Seltos EV as well.

The first Kia EV to be sold in India could be the Seltos EV,

